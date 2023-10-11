City Girls Reveal Name And Release Details Of New Album

Fans can expect the duo’s first new project since 2020 very soon.

BYLavender Alexandria
Earlier this week JT had a photo shoot and accompanying interview with Interview Magazine, In the piece she discusses how she's planning on releasing a solo album, but not before the new City Girls project drops. Now in a new clip, the duo are sharing some details on just how soon fans can expect new material from them. In the video, they announced their album is called R.A.W, which stands for "Real A*s Wh*res." It also won't be long before fans get a chance to listen to it.

While the pair didn't give a specific date that fans can put in their calendar, they did make a big promise. They told fans that the album was coming out this month. That means if it releases on a standard Friday, there are only 3 more chances for them to follow up on that promise. While this upcoming weekend has some notable releases with new albums from Offset and Bad Bunny, the rest of the month is likely fair game for the duo to release their new project. Check out the clip of the announcement below.

City Girls New Album Is Coming This Month

City Girls have been dropping new singles all year in the lead-up to their new album. Most recently they shared the raunchy banger "Face Down" in late August. That followed three new singles earlier this year. The first was "Act Bad" which sported features from Fabolous and Diddy. That was preceded by "Pinata" and "I Need A Thug."

Despite the duo keeping busy working on their new album, they've managed to have fun nonetheless. The duo turned up to a show on Beyonce's Renaissance tour and seemed to have the time of their lives while there. Even though some fans online had critiques for the outfits they wore, that clearly didn't impact the time they had. What do you think of City Girls announcing that their new album is arriving so soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

