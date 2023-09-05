City Girls Show Up And Turn Up At Beyonce Show In LA

Beyonce’s recent run of shows in LA has brought out stacks and stacks of celebrities. Plenty of the biggest stars in music showed up to either attend the concert or perform there. The former category includes JT and Yung Miami of City Girls who showed up to one of the concerts. From the videos shared the pair seem to be having the time of their lives. The pair shared clips of themselves walking into the show and then having a great time dancing during the show itself. Check out both videos below.

The big names appearing at Beyonce’s recent run of shows have been extremely impressive. After tapping DJ Khaled to be her opener he brought Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Offset, and Coi Leray with him. Bey herself brought Kendrick Lamar out to perform their “America Has A Problem” remix. Then in the audience stars like Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Lil Durk were in attendance. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner used the occasion to go public with their long-rumored romance. And of course, the City Girls hit up the most recent show together last night.

City Girls Share Videos From “Renaissance” Tour

City Girls already have a number of new releases under their belt this year. Last month they returned with their new song “Face Down.” The track was basically the exact brand of hard-hitting raunchy hip-hop that fans have come to expect from the two explosive MCs. Before that, they teamed up with Skilla Baby and Tee Grizzley for a remix of Grizz’s track “Gorgeous” back in July.

Following a run of singles earlier this year, JT made her debut as a solo artist with her first solo single “No Bars.” The multi-faceted song grabbed fans’ attention right away and spawned some catchphrases that dominated social media for days after its release. What do you think of City Girls turning up during Beyonce’s recent LA Renaissance show? Let us know in the comment section below.

