Lil Yachty & The City Girls Are Among Those Bringing The Heat To This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Update

There are 52 New Music Fridays every year, and even for those well-ingrained in the industry, it can be hard to keep up with the countless singles, EPs, and albums that arrive on DSPs. Thankfully, our Fire Emoji playlist is updated almost every weekend with the latest and greatest from the world of hip-hop. Today (August 26) is no exception, kicking off with Gucci Mane’s latest, “There I Go” featuring guest bars from J. Cole and production by Mike WiLL Made-It. Following that comes another noteworthy collaboration, “Rollin’ In” from Sauce Walka and Sauce Gohan.

The first solo effort on this installment of Fire Emoji is Lil Yachty’s “TESLA.” After that we hear from Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE over The Alchemist’s production on “Sentry.” As for albums that dropped yesterday, Drake obviously failed to deliver For All The Dogs, but Burna Boy still came through to save the summer with his I Told Them LP. From that, we’ve picked “Thanks,” which includes another feature from the Dreamville head. For those who are hoping to close out August with a lit celebration, Tyga and YG’s work on “PARTy T1M3” is just what you need.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

The City Girls still haven’t given us their next album, but they did go hard on their “Face Down” single earlier this week. From 03 Greedo we have his “Rich On Grape Street” track, which is the last solo song on today’s update. Dave and Tiakola’s “Meridian” follows, before Peezy and Key Glock take the penultimate spot with “No Amiris.” Finally, closing things out we have “Latex Gloves” from a seriously impressive trio – 38 Spesh, Conway the Machine, and Lloyd Banks.

You can listen to this weekend’s full Fire Emoji round-up exclusively on Spotify. Are there any new arrivals that you think we missed? Let us know in the comments, and tap into Burna Boy’s I Told Them LP, featuring Summer Walker, RZA, J. Cole, and more at the link below.

