- MusicDrake & Yeat Are Partying "As We Speak" On Our New Fire Emoji Playlist Update: StreamOther "Fire Emoji" additions this week came from Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Anderson .Paak, James Blake, French Montana, and much more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat & ScHoolboy Q Steal The Show On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther amazing tracks on "Fire Emoji" this week come from Gunna, Conway The Machine, Tierra Whack, Buddy, Bryson Tiller, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West & Latto Go Wild On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther big drops on our "Fire Emoji" update this week come from GloRilla, Stove God Cooks, BabyDrill, Chief Keef, and Little Simz.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty & TiaCorine Get Odd On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther drops worthy of a fire emoji this week came from Don Toliver, The Alchemist & Hit-Boy, Icewear Vezzo, YNW Melly, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Benny The Butcher Lead The Pack On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther "Fire Emoji" entries this week include tracks from Ice Spice, Lyrical Lemonade, Kevin Gates, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj & Future Bring "Gag City" To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther hot tracks on "Fire Emoji" come courtesy of Joey Bada$$, Rob49, Fivio Foreign, Rot Ken, Curren$y, Anycia, Latto, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage & Kid Cudi Hit Hard On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther "Fire Emoji" entries this week came from Boldy James, Doja Cat, Joey Bada$$, TiaCorine, That Mexican OT, and so many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicScarLip & NLE Choppa Open Our First "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update Of 2024: StreamOther entries on "Fire Emoji" this week include Erick The Architect, Pooh Shiesty, Veeze, Lil Tecca, BLP KOSHER, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert & Sexyy Red Close Out 2023's "Fire Emoji" Playlist With A Bang In New Update: StreamAlongside them, the final "Fire Emoji" class of 2023 also includes Chief Keef, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Boldy James, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJuice WRLD & Eminem Make Their Mark On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther powerful cuts on "Fire Emoji" this week came courtesy of Conway The Machine, AJ Tracey, Central Cee, 03 Greedo, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBas & J. Cole Are Far From "Home Alone" On Our New Fire Emoji Playlist UpdateOther artists joining the duo on "Fire Emoji" include Nicki Minaj, BADBADNOTGOOD, Latto, Lil Baby, Chow Lee, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj & Kenny Mason Bring Bangers To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateOther highlights on our "Fire Emoji" update are thanks to Benny The Butcher, Baby Keem, Lil Yachty, Dave, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicConway The Machine & Sexyy Red Join Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateOther big hip-hop tracks released this week on "Fire Emoji" came from Kanye West, Lord Apex, Luh Tyler, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake & Lil Wayne Are Lyrical Masters On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateOther amazing rap releases this week came from Danny Brown, Lil Durk and the OTF crew, Mozzy, and Jay Rock. Which one's your favorite?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross & Meek Mill "Go To Hell" On Today's "Fire Emoji" Playlist: StreamWhat's your favourite new release of the weekend?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGunna & Megan Thee Stallion Lead Our Latest Stacked "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateThis was a huge week for hip-hop: Benny The Butcher, Travis Scott, Rapsody, Jeezy, Cochise, and so many more great "Fire Emoji" additions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares