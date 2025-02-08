Doechii Celebrates Her Dominance On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

As February ushers its way into 2025, we have some new hip-hop releases to talk about on our latest Fire Emoji playlist this week, and there's a lot to celebrate this time around. Moreover, Doechii released her "Nosebleeds" single right after she won her Grammy for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, and it's just as impactful and boisterous as you expect from the Swamp Princess. With her creative use of breaths, bass-heavy production, and melodic switch-around towards the end of the track, this is an incredibly exciting track that will lead us into whatever she has planned for her debut studio album this year.

Another reason to celebrate on Fire Emoji is two-fold. Firstly, Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist teamed up for a whole collaborative LP together, and secondly – like this album's title indicates – Life Is Beautiful. It's a really compelling and surprising halfway point between each rapper's trademark styles and the variety of moods and sounds that Uncle Al dominates so easily. If you want a particular track as a taster for this project, we'd recommend the icy and ethereal "Generation."

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Furthermore, we saw two generations link up to celebrate the mid-2000s thanks to Lil Wayne's assist on LiAngelo Ball's (or rather, GELO's) "Tweaker" remix. Weezy comes through with some infectious charisma and playfully stretched-out vocals, including some sharp lines and a relentless flow that makes a lot out of a repetitive rhyme scheme. It certainly fits the vibe of the track pretty well, even if some fans might have appreciated a longer or more fiery performance. At the end of the day, it's definitely better than some of the New Orleans MC's lowlights in recent years, and a welcome attack to one of the year's most talked-about beats.

Finally, we wanted to mention two new singles on our Fire Emoji playlist that hopefully point towards more quality from these artists further down the line. Pardison Fontaine enlisted Cardi B for "Toot It Up," a sample-heavy back-and-forth banger with a nice East Coast vibe. Also, Tommy Richman also threw it back to the 2000s on "ACTIN UP," which indicates a more aggressive direction for the Virginia crooner.