Big Sean & Doechii Plant Their Flags On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Other amazing rap releases on "Fire Emoji" this week came from Destroy Lonely, A$AP Rocky, BNYX, Chance The Rapper, and more.

August comes to a close, and we have a fresh set of the best of the best hip-hop to drop this week on our new Fire Emoji playlist update. Moreover, leading the way is the highly anticipated album from Big Sean, Better Me Than You. As far as highlights from it, we recommend the wavy "It Is What It Is" with Gunna and the Bryson Tiller and Kodak Black collab "This N That" for you to start with. Elsewhere, Doechii also made a big splash with her excellent new mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, which contains standout cuts like the bouncy "SLIDE."

Furthermore, another Fire Emoji standout this week is another long-awaited project: the latest from Destroy Lonely, LOVE LASTS FOREVER. On it, he's able to show off his dynamic delivery on cuts like "CADILLAC" and develop his collaborative chemistry with artists like Lil Uzi Vert on the slow-burning "LOVE HURTS." In addition, we also got a new single from A$AP Rocky leading up to his upcoming studio album return, Don't Be Dumb. "Tailor Swif" is a pretty standard but effective display of new Rocky: minimal melodic elements, crispy and rattling percussion, and some catchy albeit simple flows.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Fire Emoji also showcases the new album from Strick, ALL TIME HIGH, and hopefully this sheds more light on this North Carolina artist's versatility. On "CR@SH" with Travis Scott for example, they complement each other's styles effortlessly while coming through with earworm vocal riffs and some atmospheric production. On a similarly drenched-out and woozy tip, we have the new single from BNYX and Yeat (plus Superheaven), "GO AGAIN." They work as well together as they ever have, and some flanged electric guitar riffs add a lot of character and melancholy to this otherwise tough-as-nails and drowsy banger.