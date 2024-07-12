Drake Collaborator BNYX Calls Out Serena Williams' "Not Like Us" Dance And Deems Song "Old & Corny"

Some are not amused with the song's success.

Drake has been haunted by Kendrick Lamar's smash hit "Not Like Us." Overall, this was the biggest song in their beef, and it remains one of the biggest songs in the entire world. Moreover, Kendrick just dropped a music video for the track. If anything, this song still has legs, once and the marching bands get a hold of it during college football season, it will only become that much more popular. Having said all of that, some people are starting to get tired of the song.

Some of this discourse took place last night during the televising of the ESPY Awards. Serena Williams was hosting the show, and at one point, she made a joke about "Not Like Us" and why you should never beef with Kendrick Lamar. She also danced to the song and it was seen as a troll in Drake's direction. Not everyone was a fan of this bit, including one of the artist's recent collaborators. Below, you can see that producer BNYX tweeted about Williams, saying "this shit is getting old and corny."

Drake Gets A Defense

A couple of decades ago, songs would last for months on end. In the streaming era, songs die off extremely fast now. Having said that, it is easy to see why someone might be growing tired of "Not Like Us." After all, most songs don't get consistent play for two months straight anymore. However, it's clear that "Not Like Us" is a bonafide hit and it would have been regardless of the shots at Drake. Good music will always be just that.

Let us know what you think of these comments from BNYX, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that the popularity of the song has gotten out of hand? Do you believe what Serena Williams did at the ESPYs was corny? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

