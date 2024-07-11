Drake Trash Talks Black People Around White People, Lord Jamar Speculates

According to Lord Jamar, Kendrick Lamar was right about Drake's use of the n-word.

Amid Kendrick Lamar's viral lyrical battle with Drake, he told the Toronto-born performer that he doesn't like when he uses the n-word, calling it "cringe-worthy." This became one of the most memorable jabs of the entire feud, as it called Drake's role in hip-hop culture into question, stirred up "culture vulture" accusations, and more.

Now, Lord Jamar has weighed in on the debate, revealing that he agrees with Kendrick. "I'm not a Drake album fan," he began. "I don't like... how he turns his sh*t on and off, you know what I mean? [...] It's just like, n****a who are you?" He went on, theorizing that Drake acts a lot differently around white people, and even speaks negatively about Black people.

Lord Jamar Claims Drake Shouldn't Use The N-Word

"That's not who you really are," Lord Jamar said of Drake using the n-word. "Like I could see you going back to the white people when nobody is around and saying 'Yeah, I say n***a in my rhymes and they don't say anything to me. That's because they think I'm one of them, but I'm really one of you.'" He continued, urging Drake to stop trying to play both sides. "It's like come on man," he explained. "You've got to choose a lane, bro. Choose a lane. He wants to be everything to all people it seems like, and you can't do that. You've got to pick a side."

Drake isn't the only artist he was critical of during the interview, however. He also took aim at Sexyy Red, accusing her of being an industry plant and going after her appearance. What do you think of Lord Jamar speculating that Drake speaks poorly of Black people around white people? What about him claiming that he shouldn't use the n-word? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

