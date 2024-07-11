Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Even Has Siri Glitching Out & Picking Sides

As a recent Siri glitch proved, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's references to each other's work might surpass the source material.

While not everyone needs to take a side in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, it took over too many corners of pop culture for folks not to ask everyone they could about it. Apparently, the battle even captivated automated A.I. tech, because even Siri took somewhat of a stance on the showdown between these two MCs. Moreover, various clips have gone viral as of late of people asking Siri to play Drizzy's Certified Lover Boy on Spotify, and instead playing K.Dot's "Not Like Us" due to its... Well, you know the line it's referencing. Still, this writer tested it out and it went right to CLB's opener "Champagne Poetry," so either it's an inconsistent response or someone fixed this glitch ASAP to not implicate Apple in the rap battle.

Jokes aside, it's curious to see all the creative ways in which the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef has been referenced by other media and communities. For example, following Canada's loss to Argentina, the Latin American fútbol team posted some social media content referencing "Not Like Us." Speaking of sports, USA Basketball also played the West Coast banger after they beat Canada, so it looks like the country's in for a surefire clap-back whenever they lose anything. It'll make their victories all the more sweet, but it's admittedly wild that this song will join the athletics canon.

Siri Mixes Up Kendrick Lamar & Drake In Viral Glitch

Also, Kendrick Lamar and Drake are trading blows in plenty of other areas. While "Not Like Us" and other Kendrick material is performing incredibly well commercially and even besting The Boy in some areas, he still has the most streamed rapper title over the Compton lyricist. Numbers aren't everything, but in this war of attrition, they need all the points on their board they can get. We wonder if they tried this Siri thing, too...