Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Even Has Siri Glitching Out & Picking Sides

Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 04: Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
As a recent Siri glitch proved, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's references to each other's work might surpass the source material.

While not everyone needs to take a side in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, it took over too many corners of pop culture for folks not to ask everyone they could about it. Apparently, the battle even captivated automated A.I. tech, because even Siri took somewhat of a stance on the showdown between these two MCs. Moreover, various clips have gone viral as of late of people asking Siri to play Drizzy's Certified Lover Boy on Spotify, and instead playing K.Dot's "Not Like Us" due to its... Well, you know the line it's referencing. Still, this writer tested it out and it went right to CLB's opener "Champagne Poetry," so either it's an inconsistent response or someone fixed this glitch ASAP to not implicate Apple in the rap battle.

Jokes aside, it's curious to see all the creative ways in which the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef has been referenced by other media and communities. For example, following Canada's loss to Argentina, the Latin American fútbol team posted some social media content referencing "Not Like Us." Speaking of sports, USA Basketball also played the West Coast banger after they beat Canada, so it looks like the country's in for a surefire clap-back whenever they lose anything. It'll make their victories all the more sweet, but it's admittedly wild that this song will join the athletics canon.

Siri Mixes Up Kendrick Lamar & Drake In Viral Glitch

Also, Kendrick Lamar and Drake are trading blows in plenty of other areas. While "Not Like Us" and other Kendrick material is performing incredibly well commercially and even besting The Boy in some areas, he still has the most streamed rapper title over the Compton lyricist. Numbers aren't everything, but in this war of attrition, they need all the points on their board they can get. We wonder if they tried this Siri thing, too...

Meanwhile, fans are going wild with theories that Drake will drop something against Kendrick Lamar soon, or that Kendrick is releasing a whole new album. Sadly, these rumors are just rumors at press time, although folks are ready for some more content to go wild over. Either of these releases would certainly provoke that reaction, so hopefully this isn't the last we've heard from these MCs in 2024. We would prefer if they didn't go for a Round Two, and instead just hope they're energized to put this effort into their music rather than sending Siri an angry letter.

