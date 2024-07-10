Drake Maintains Most-Streamed Rapper Title Despite Kendrick Lamar’s Success

It goes without saying that Drake's had a rough go over the past few months. Luckily, that doesn't appear to have impacted his impressive streaming streak. Reportedly, the Toronto-born performer was the most streamed rapper on Spotify in the month of June, and it was far from the first time. He's been the most-streamed rapper on the platform every single month of this year, which is certainly something to brag about.
While Drizzy's fiercely loyal fanbase isn't at all surprised by his latest feat, some social media users were skeptical that he'd be able to pass up Kendrick Lamar again. After all, he just recently unveiled an eagerly anticipated music video for "Not Like Us," and performed a slew of hits at his Pop Out show in LA.
Drake Comes Out On Top Again With Spotify Streams
Needless to say, it looks like his viral feud hasn't done much to hinder the success of his music. If anything, it's likely to have boosted it, as he's got more eyes on him than ever these days. In this case, that's a good thing for the "Family Matters" artist. Unfortunately, however, that also currently makes him a magnet for criticism. Earlier this week, for example, he took to Instagram with a few black-and-white shots of himself sipping on a cup of tea, prompting outrage from social media users.
While some simply mocked him for the dramatic photoshoot, those paying close attention to the feud have been waiting for him to address Kendrick's latest moves and were quick to ridicule him for failing to do so right away. What do you think of Drake keeping up his streaming streak in June? Are you surprised or not? Did you think he would be dethroned by Kendrick Lamar? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.