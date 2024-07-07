Drake Fuels “Aging” Rumors With New Photo Alongside GloRilla

Critics think Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar has him looking different these days.

It's no secret that Drake's been through quite a bit in the past few months. Aside from working on new music, moving, and more, he's also fallen victim to a great deal of ridicule following his viral beef with Kendrick Lamar. Fortunately, he recently popped out for a relaxing evening at Michael Rubin's annual white party, where he linked up with several fellow artists. Last night, for example, he took to his Instagram Story to share a photo alongside GloRilla.

She's seen flashing a peace sign while Drizzy just barely cracks a smile. Of course, the photo has only reignited critics' claims that he looks to have "aged" as of late. The conversation first sparked after Rubin posted photos from the Independence Day bash last week.

Drake & GloRilla Link Up At Michael Rubin's White Party

"Bro's been aging like a president," one critic writes in Akademiks' comments section. "Bro look kinda defeated," another says. While it's up for debate whether or not Drake actually looks any different after the lyrical battle, social media users certainly think so, and can't blame him. Just as the feud started to die down, Kendrick hosted his highly anticipated Pop Out show in LA, and later unleashed a music video for "Not Like Us." The video, which features plenty of subtle jabs at the Toronto hitmaker, is already nearing 30 million views on YouTube just a few days after its release.