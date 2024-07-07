Drake Fuels “Aging” Rumors With New Photo Alongside GloRilla

BYCaroline Fisher4.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Critics think Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar has him looking different these days.

It's no secret that Drake's been through quite a bit in the past few months. Aside from working on new music, moving, and more, he's also fallen victim to a great deal of ridicule following his viral beef with Kendrick Lamar. Fortunately, he recently popped out for a relaxing evening at Michael Rubin's annual white party, where he linked up with several fellow artists. Last night, for example, he took to his Instagram Story to share a photo alongside GloRilla.

She's seen flashing a peace sign while Drizzy just barely cracks a smile. Of course, the photo has only reignited critics' claims that he looks to have "aged" as of late. The conversation first sparked after Rubin posted photos from the Independence Day bash last week.

Read More: Drake Loses A Fan After Getting His Tattoo Covered With A Kendrick Lamar Portrait: Watch

Drake & GloRilla Link Up At Michael Rubin's White Party

"Bro's been aging like a president," one critic writes in Akademiks' comments section. "Bro look kinda defeated," another says. While it's up for debate whether or not Drake actually looks any different after the lyrical battle, social media users certainly think so, and can't blame him. Just as the feud started to die down, Kendrick hosted his highly anticipated Pop Out show in LA, and later unleashed a music video for "Not Like Us." The video, which features plenty of subtle jabs at the Toronto hitmaker, is already nearing 30 million views on YouTube just a few days after its release.

Drake's kept a pretty low profile throughout the whole thing aside from some posts on social media. He's yet to address the chatter about his appearance. What do you think of Drake sharing a new photo from Michael Rubin's white party alongside GloRilla? What about social media users claiming that his beef with Kendrick Lamar aged him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Drake Looks “Aged” In Photos From Michael Rubin’s White Party, Kendrick Lamar Fans Claim

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Wicked Featuring 21 SavageMusicDrake Looks “Aged” In Photos From Michael Rubin’s White Party, Kendrick Lamar Fans Claim13.1K
Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, IllinoisMusicDrake Receives Invite To Michael Rubin's Star-Studded White Party4.5K
Rolling Loud Miami 2022MusicKendrick Lamar’s Rumored Album Release Date Could Actually Be A Subtle Drake Diss11.4K
Celebrity Sightings In Miami - March 22, 2024MusicDrake Gets Ripped To Shreds For Posing With Hookah Hose In His Mouth38.3K