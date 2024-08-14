Michael Rubin Reveals He Banned Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" From Party With Drake In Attendance

BYCole Blake282 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin attends the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Michael Rubin says it was his decision.

Michael Rubin says that he asked the DJs at his Fourth of July party not to play Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," out of respect for his friend, Drake. Speaking about the viral beef during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the Fanatics founder explained that he didn't want to make the Toronto rapper uncomfortable while he was in attendance.

"It was true," Rubin admitted on the latest episode of the show. "I just didn't think it was appropriate, so I said, 'Hey, let's not play anyone's music that's feuding with anyone here.' That was a me decision. I just thought it wasn't the appropriate thing to do."

Read More: Drake Pops Out At Michael Rubin's White Party As Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Music Video Drops

Drake & Meek Mill During Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Party

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Meek Mill, Bismack Biyombo, and Drake attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

From there, he discussed the beef as a whole. "You have to be built for social media, you got to be tough, you have to take sh*t from people," Rubin said. "Look, Drake is an iconic artist that we all have tremendous respect for. What I said to Drake and I really believe this, this is a great test for him. You can't get to where he's got to and not have people coming for you. I sleep with one eye open. I know right now we have three businesses. People are coming for me in every business every day, and that's part of with success comes more competition, more hatred, and you know the best people show why they're the best, and if you're not the best, you crack and you fall apart. So I think this is a great test for him. I think he's going to come out with lots of incredible music."

Michael Rubin Speaks On His Relationship With Drake

Check out Rubin's full comments on his relationship with Drake on The Breakfast Club above. He's far from the first celebrity to speak on the beef. Earlier this week, LL Cool J made headlines for picking Lamar as the winner. Be on the lookout for further updates on Michael Rubin as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Wayne Thanks GloRilla For Being The Only Person Who Greeted Him At The White Party

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...