Michael Rubin Reveals He Banned Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" From Party With Drake In Attendance

Michael Rubin says it was his decision.

Michael Rubin says that he asked the DJs at his Fourth of July party not to play Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," out of respect for his friend, Drake. Speaking about the viral beef during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the Fanatics founder explained that he didn't want to make the Toronto rapper uncomfortable while he was in attendance.

"It was true," Rubin admitted on the latest episode of the show. "I just didn't think it was appropriate, so I said, 'Hey, let's not play anyone's music that's feuding with anyone here.' That was a me decision. I just thought it wasn't the appropriate thing to do."

Drake & Meek Mill During Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Party

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Meek Mill, Bismack Biyombo, and Drake attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

From there, he discussed the beef as a whole. "You have to be built for social media, you got to be tough, you have to take sh*t from people," Rubin said. "Look, Drake is an iconic artist that we all have tremendous respect for. What I said to Drake and I really believe this, this is a great test for him. You can't get to where he's got to and not have people coming for you. I sleep with one eye open. I know right now we have three businesses. People are coming for me in every business every day, and that's part of with success comes more competition, more hatred, and you know the best people show why they're the best, and if you're not the best, you crack and you fall apart. So I think this is a great test for him. I think he's going to come out with lots of incredible music."

Michael Rubin Speaks On His Relationship With Drake

Check out Rubin's full comments on his relationship with Drake on The Breakfast Club above. He's far from the first celebrity to speak on the beef. Earlier this week, LL Cool J made headlines for picking Lamar as the winner. Be on the lookout for further updates on Michael Rubin as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.