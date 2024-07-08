Lil Wayne Thanks GloRilla For Being The Only Person Who Greeted Him At The White Party

Lil Wayne had a whole lot of friends at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash, but it seems like GloRilla was the one that mattered most.

Lil Wayne was among the more famous guests at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party, but it seems like he didn't hang out much. Moreover, he recently spoke during an interview about the experience, which also hosted his Young Money partner, Drake. However, Weezy shouted out GloRilla as "the only person that really came up to me and really hollered at me," which is a bit surprising out of context. In fact, it makes Drizzy's picture with Glo at the bash all the more curious, as fans were already commenting on how old the Toronto superstar looks after his Kendrick Lamar battle.

Furthermore, it's interesting that Lil Wayne chose to shout the Memphis femcee out in this way when they were all there, and especially when she herself hung out with Drake. We don't know if he's really serious about this or if he's referring to something else, but either way, there's another rapper that probably wanted to see him for sure and didn't get the chance. Birdman hosted the Cash Money reunion at the Essence Festival in New Orleans recently, but Tunechi did not appear alongside his Hot Boys brethren and others. Instead, he just had a solo set during the celebrations, which disappointed many.

Lil Wayne Shouts Out GloRilla

As for GloRilla, we know that she has a pretty close relationship with another massive star: Rihanna. Both have shown each other a lot of love recently after RiRi posted a video of her rapping Glo's "TGIF" to her boo, A$AP Rocky. In fact, she even DM'd the Megan Thee Stallion collaborator about when her album was dropping. The irony in that is that she could ask the Barbadian creative the very same thing, as fans have wanted R9 for almost a decade now.