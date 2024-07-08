Lil Wayne Thanks GloRilla For Being The Only Person Who Greeted Him At The White Party

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 26: Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 2 of the TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Lil Wayne had a whole lot of friends at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash, but it seems like GloRilla was the one that mattered most.

Lil Wayne was among the more famous guests at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party, but it seems like he didn't hang out much. Moreover, he recently spoke during an interview about the experience, which also hosted his Young Money partner, Drake. However, Weezy shouted out GloRilla as "the only person that really came up to me and really hollered at me," which is a bit surprising out of context. In fact, it makes Drizzy's picture with Glo at the bash all the more curious, as fans were already commenting on how old the Toronto superstar looks after his Kendrick Lamar battle.

Furthermore, it's interesting that Lil Wayne chose to shout the Memphis femcee out in this way when they were all there, and especially when she herself hung out with Drake. We don't know if he's really serious about this or if he's referring to something else, but either way, there's another rapper that probably wanted to see him for sure and didn't get the chance. Birdman hosted the Cash Money reunion at the Essence Festival in New Orleans recently, but Tunechi did not appear alongside his Hot Boys brethren and others. Instead, he just had a solo set during the celebrations, which disappointed many.

Lil Wayne Shouts Out GloRilla

As for GloRilla, we know that she has a pretty close relationship with another massive star: Rihanna. Both have shown each other a lot of love recently after RiRi posted a video of her rapping Glo's "TGIF" to her boo, A$AP Rocky. In fact, she even DM'd the Megan Thee Stallion collaborator about when her album was dropping. The irony in that is that she could ask the Barbadian creative the very same thing, as fans have wanted R9 for almost a decade now.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne had another celebrity shoutout to make recently, but it wasn't a very positive one. He challenged a viral tweet that claimed Justin Timberlake was the most famous Green Bay Packers fan, as he has repped the team for a long time and is arguably more relevant right now than J.T. Still, that's just a speculative interpretation of what the clap-back meant, as it was probably just a joke anyway. Perhaps we shouldn't take this remark too seriously, but no matter what, we'll never complain about someone showing GloRilla some well-deserved love.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it's regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago's local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
