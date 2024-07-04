Lil Wayne Reveals His Ultimate Dream Collab

His answer might surprise you.

Lil Wayne is an accomplished musician who has collaborated with countless stars over his career. However, there's one collaboration in particular that still on his wish list. During a candid interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Weezy opened up about his dream collaborations. And he name dropped a few people. First on Wayne's list of dream collaborators is none other than the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. Wayne expressed a longing to work with the late musical icon, reflecting his admiration for Jackson's unparalleled talent and influence.

"Michael Jackson," he said during the interview. Following closely in his dream lineup is another musical titan, Prince. "The second one would be ... not even the second [but] 1A would be Prince. You already know that the other two." In addition, for Wayne, the realm of hip-hop wouldn’t be complete without paying homage to its fallen legends: The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. "If we’re going to do rap, the other two have to be Biggie and ‘Pac, plain and simple," he continued.

Lil Wayne Still Has A Wish List Of Collabs

Moreover, turning towards living artists who continue to inspire him, Lil Wayne singled out Lauryn Hill. "Now somebody that’s living, that’s right here walking this planet with us, Lauryn Hill. Known for her soul-stirring vocals and profound lyricism, Hill represents a contemporary artist whose potential collaboration with Wayne promises to be nothing short of groundbreaking. However, the closest that this collaboration has came to life was just last year. Moreover, Lil Wayne made a surprise appearance alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees at their concert experience at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California in October. He performed a rendition of "A Milli."