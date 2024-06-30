Flau’jae Johnson Details "Surreal Experience" Of Working With Lil Wayne

The Rookie Live: Flau'jae
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Flau'jae Johnson attends The Rookie Live: Flau'jae at Samsung 837 on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Flau’jae Johnson says Lil Wayne pushed her to new heights.

Flau’jae Johnson was able to land a collaboration with Lil Wayne on the track, "Came Out a Beast," from her new project, Best of Both Worlds. The LSU Tigers basketball star dropped the nine-track album on Friday. In a statement caught by Complex, she said of the collaboration: “Working with Lil Wayne on ‘Came Out a Beast’ was a surreal experience. His energy and talent pushed me to new heights."

On the song, Flau'jae raps about her basketball skills over production by Dolla Baby. Fans on YouTube have been loving the track. "Flau’jae broke it down and Wayne rolled it up straight fire," one user commented. Another wrote: "Shorty you a beast fr cause you still. Hooping at a high level and arguably one of the dopest female mcs out!! Keep grinding shorty the time is yours." The project also features NLE Choppa and 2Rare.

Flau’jae Johnson Speaks During BET Experience Fan Fest

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Flau'jae Johnson speaks during the NFL Voting Panel on the BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives during the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The title of the album stems from her love of both basketball and music. "I love combining my two talents. Best of Both Worlds shows you don't have to choose one path—you can excel in multiple arenas," Flau'jae said. "This project reflects who I am—a basketball player, a rapper, and someone who refuses to be put in a box. I hope my fans can feel the passion and dedication I've poured into every song."

Flau’jae Johnson Celebrates Working With Lil Wayne

Check out a clip of Johnson hanging with Lil Wayne above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Wayne as well as Flau’jae Johnson on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
