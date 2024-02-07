Flau'jae Is Coming For The Throne On "First Person Shooter" Freestyle

Basketball and hip-hop go together like peanut butter and jelly. Both cultures complement each other so well and it is why a good deal of hoopers also rap on the side. What is really cool about it is that a fair number of them can actually spit. We have seen Damian Lillard build a successful side hustle with a handful of records to his credit. You also have others like Shaq, and Lonzo Ball to add to that list as well. However, there are not as many female players that pen bars. One who does and can forge a career is Flau'jae.

Flau'jae (Johnson) is currently attending Louisiana State University (LSU) and is a starting guard for the Tigers. She is having a great sophomore season. Flau'jae is averaging 13 points, and five assists on nearly 50% shooting for the 13th-best team in the country. While she is killing it on the basketball court, she is also setting the microphone on fire.

Listen To "First Person Shooter (FlauMix)" By Flau'jae

She has been putting out music since 2017 and over the past year or so, Flau'jae has been hitting her stride. In July 2023, she put out her debut project 4 My Fans with no features. The 20-year-old has a lot of ambition and wants to work with the best of the best, including J. Cole. While she does not have that collaboration yet, she did just drop a freestyle over his and Drake's smash hit "First Person Shooter." It is a much shorter version of the original, clocking in at the 1:47 mark. But, there are plenty of catchy and witty one-liners thrown in. Definitely do not be afraid to give this a shot (pun intended).

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "First Person Shooter (FlauMix)," by Flau'jae? Is this the best freestyle she has ever put out? Should she declare for the WNBA Draft and rap, or stick to just one career? Do you think an album will be coming sometime this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Flau'jae. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

