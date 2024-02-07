Sukihana Expertly Trolls Bobbi Althoff But Fans Think She's Being Serious

Sukihana has risen to prominence over the last year or so, and while some may find her style of rap to be crass, others love her. The reality TV star and OnlyFans model has also made a go of it in music, to great success. Overall, she has delivered collaborations with the likes of Sexyy Red, and this has catapulted her to stardom. She is an extremely funny person, and she doesn't mind showcasing that personality for the world to see. Furthermore, she is a pretty good troll, and she showcased that recently while speaking to Bobbi Althoff.

Last week, we reported on how Suki showed Bobbi how to dance properly. However, in the latest clip to make the rounds from their interview, the two have a misunderstanding. Essentially, it all begins with Bobbi telling Sukihana that she is a musician. Eventually, Suki expresses confusion over the word and acts as if Althoff means "magician." It leads to a tense exchange although you can tell it is all in good fun. While the conversation feels natural, it also feels like some sort of sketch comedy act.

Sukihana & Bobbi Althoff Continue To Make Us Laugh

Interestingly enough, Sukihana has begun trending online because people think she is being dead serious. In the comments to The Shade Room, there were mixed reactions to what went down. "How can yall not tell she’s trolling," Lil Duval wrote. "Y'all so gullible." Some took her literally and ended up agreeing with her. "Technically Suki is right!! Unless She plays an instrument shes NOT a musician lol," one person wrote. However, others resorted to clever jokes such as "I’m not a baker, I just bake cakes," and "Bruh im not an artist. I only make Art."

Let us know what you think of Suki's trolling ways.

