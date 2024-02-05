Sukihana Gets Dragged Mercilessly For NSFW Outfit At The Grammys

The annual musical event of the year took place over this past weekend and it brought out all the stars. We are talking about the 66th installment of the GRAMMY Awards. As all award shows do, they provide headlines galore for better or worse. Some of the biggest of the night, especially on the hip-hop side of things include Killer Mike. His evening went from triumphant to disastrous after he was arrested after nabbing three of the four categories for rap. Sukihana is also grabbing some attention but for all the wrong reasons.

Red carpet looks always bring out the most weird and stunning designs. Some want to look elegant and others want to make statements. Sukihana certainly made the latter with her peek-a-boo black leather dress. Her cropped top also featured some sharp spikes and it caught the eye of fans. Suki is a part of the new wave of "ratchet" female rappers that make extremely explicit tracks about sex, promiscuity, drugs, and violence.

Read More: Doja Cat Hits Grammys With Bold New Look, Fans Question Her Choices

Fans Are Not Feeling Sukihana's Get-Up

"Ratchet" was just one description of her dress and fans were disappointed with her choice. One person says, "Yall always screaming 'unapologetic' when there really should be some apologizing going on 😪" Another chimes in, "Why do y’all embarrass y’all self in front of white people👩🏿👎🏼" There were also a few people that came to her defense, though. "But when Kim k do it it’s classy and iconic. Am I missing something here. Or we just putting down another black woman. What we do is not who we are." There is certainly a debate to have, so check out the questions below.

What are your thoughts on Sukihana's look for the red carpet at the 66th GRAMMY Awards? Do you think the fans are right that she dressed too inappropriately? Or, is she allowed to wear what she wants? Who had the best outfit at the show last night and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sukihana and the Grammys. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of pop culture and music.

Read More: Anthony Davis Trolled For Being A 30-Year-old Kai Cenat Viewer