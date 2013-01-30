ratchet
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Posts "Ratchet Video" Of Her & Kenneth Petty For Father's Day: WatchPapa Bear's dad was definitely feeling the love from his wife.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDJ Mustard, YG & 03 Greedo Usher In The Ratchet Bonanza On "Wasted"DJ Mustards & 03 Greedo form a partnership with YG trailing close behind.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesScotty ATL Drops "It's TIME"Scotty offers his fans a solid body of work.By Zaynab
- Original ContentJuicy J "Highly Intoxicated" 11 Most Ratchet LyricsWe're highlighting eleven of the most typically-Juicy J-ratchet lyrics from the new mixtape "Highly Intoxicated."By Robyn Merrett
- NewsMistletoeNef The Pharaoh links up with Ryan Hemsworth and delivers "Mistletoe."By hnhh
- NewsHurricane Chris Feat. Boosie Badazz "Ratchet (Remix)" VideoWatch the video to Hurricane Chris and Boosie Badazz' "Ratchet (Remix)."By Angus Walker
- Original ContentJuicy J's 5 Most Ratchet MixtapesSee where "Blue Dream & Lean 2" ranks among Juicy's most ratchet mixtapes.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRatchet (Remix)Lil Boosie hops on Hurricane Chris' single, "Ratchet".By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsLil Boosie Talks About Inventing The Term "Ratchet" On HOT 97Lil Boosie talks to Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg on HOT 97.By Trevor Smith
- SongsReal RatchetBen J brings us a new song, called "Real Ratchet" with Lil Ed on the track.By hnhh
- Original ContentLove & Hip-Hop: Best Moments of Season 4Top 15 Moments of Love & Hip Hop Season 4 (NY)By Audrey N.
- Original ContentTalking To Ty Dolla $ign & Buddah Shampoo On "Ratchet In My Benz"Giving you the direct perspective from Ty Dolla $ign and his producer Buddah Shampoo, "Track Breakdown" is an HNHH series that highlights a specific cut by speaking to both the artist and producer about the song's creation.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFabolous Says "Loso's Way 2" Is Almost Done, Talks NY Rap In The "Ratchet Era"Fabolous talks about his approach to his upcoming album, "Loso's Way 2", speaking on his feature process, remaining competitive without trend-hopping, and the new era of New York rap.By Trevor Smith