Sexyy Red Continues Her Dominant Run With "In Sexyy We Trust"

Just about a week ago, one of hip-hop's leading ladies, Sexyy Red, announced her new tape In Sexyy We Trust. She revealed this information over social media and that it would arrive on Memorial Day weekend. This project, like Hood Hottest Princess, sees the St. Louis rapper try to improve on her ratchet trap sound which continues to grow in popularity. For the most part, she does while bringing some of her most memorable performances to date.

The mixtape begins with a hilarious rendition of the intro to "Love Sosa," only this time it is some random British dude. Following that, she expertly follows up on that opening message by kicking the door down on "She's Back." Of course, the major talking point of In Sexyy We Trust is "U My Everything" featuring Drake. However, there is lot more to this 14-track offering than just that. For starters, you have the mixtape's lead single "Get It Sexyy," which fits perfectly into the tracklist and still hits hard.

Listen To In Sexyy We Trust By Sexyy Red

"Outside," produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, may leave your jaw on the floor with how ridiculous the pre-chorus is. You will just have to listen to that for yourself to truly understand its absurdity. On top that, you also have features from Lil Baby and VonOff1700. Overall, Sexyy is definitely the standout across the project, not letting guests or most beats outshine her. Be sure to check out the tape with the links above.

What are your thoughts on In Sexyy We Trust by Sexyy Red? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Who had the strongest feature on the tape? Is this better than Hood Hottest Princess, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

In Sexyy We Trust Tracklist:

Tim Talking She's Back Boss Me Up U My Everything (feat. Drake) Ova Bad Get It Sexyy Fake Jammin Outside (feat. Mike WiLL Made-It) Sexyy Love Money (feat. VonOff1700) Sport TTG (Go) Lick Me (feat. Lil Baby) Awesome Jawsome It's My Birthday

