Sexy Red Announces Release Date For New EP

The "Hood Hottest Princess" is striking while the iron is still hot, following up on big performances, singles, features, and moments.

If you thought that Sexyy Red slowed down after a massive 2024... well, don't hang up the "Make America Sexyy Again" caps just yet, because you made a huge mistake. Moreover, she just announced a few days ago that her new EP, In Sexyy We Trust, is releasing this Memorial Day Weekend on Friday (May 24) via Open Shift and Gamma. It comes amid a lot of big features, performances, viral moments, and other moves from the St. Louis star, including the recent Chief Keef collaboration "Grape Trees." We shouldn't be too surprised that she continues to strike while the iron is hot, but the work ethic never fails to impress.

Furthermore, fans are wondering just what form this new EP will take: something like Hood Hottest Princess' first iteration, a mere handful of tracks, or something in between? Either way, Sexyy Red should have at least one or two bangers on here that will hit it big, or perhaps this will compile some recent singles and collabs like "Get It Sexyy." Maybe we will get a little more information about In Sexyy We Trust as the week leads up to the Memorial Day Weekend release. But there's nothing like a great first listen with as little spoilers as possible, so here's hoping that this new EP has some welcome surprises.

Sexyy Red's In Sexyy We Trust Dropping 5/24

On the other hand, we're sure that Sexyy Red knows her strengths far too well, and will likely aim to make this EP the best experience possible for hardcore fans. But even the most ardent of "SkeeYee" fans can't predict every move, such as an old high school fight video that went viral recently. She even responded to this years-old clip of her brawl with a simple "Been on Det!!!" So now you know not to mess with the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, with an upcoming music video with 42 Dugg on the cards as well, Sexyy Red will probably have another killer year in 2024. She's already making great progress in that regard, so here's hoping that In Sexyy We Trust is another treat. Whether it's a change of pace or more of what we love, it's a simple but effective way to follow up last year's LP. Hopefully more artists would do the same, but we digress...

