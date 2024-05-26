Sexyy Red Hits Chief Keef With A Wild NSFW Offer & Request

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: In this image released on October 10, 2023 Sexyy Red performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Yet another entry in the Sexyy Red and Chief Keef romantic playbook.

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have a very strong partnership both on and off wax, given their multiple fiery collaborations and their social media and personal interactions. They've often leaned more into the lewd side of things just for fun, something that she definitely tapped into with her latest tweet directed at him. "Can I fart in your mouf baby? @ChiefKeef shake yo dreads between my legs do it for ah G [handshake emoji] #InSexyyWeTrust [U.S. flag emoji]," the St. Louis MC relayed on the social media platform. If everyone was this forward, we'd have a lot more love to talk about in the world.

Jokes aside, the "Grape Trees" duo has often toyed around with the idea that they're romantically involved, whether in a song or through a tweet or some other Internet post. Seeing a legend like Chief Keef connect with one of rap's biggest recent rising stars in Sexyy Red is a very heartening thing to see regardless of its context. We don't always have the blessing of seeing a relatively older generation work with a new one so closely, although it shouldn't be that surprising. After all, both MCs are just as prone to throwing it back as they are to pushing things forward.

Sexyy Red's Thirsty Question For Chief Keef

Screenshot via Twitter @SexyyRed314_, tweet link here

However, Chief Keef isn't the only 2010s superstar that Sexyy Red often jokes about having a fling with, and he is by no means the biggest. Recently, she leaned into rumors that she slept with Drake to feature him on her recent In Sexyy We Trust cut, "U My Everything," and to collaborate and link up on other occasions, for that matter. It wasn't even the first time that the Hood Hottest Princess had referenced this or joked about it. When titans and hopefuls collide, conspiracy theories about the latter's rise are sure to follow.

But whether it's through a Chief Keef collab, her solo work, or other team-ups, Sexyy Red continues to prove that this speculation is irrelevant. Add onto that some nice, juicy social media discussion by using Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" diss beat and you've got a recipe for enduring conversation. We'll see what her next move is and what her next lewd interaction with Sosa online looks like. Any bets on whether it will be more or less gross than oral flatulence?

