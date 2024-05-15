Chief Keef & Sexyy Red's "Grape Trees" Proves They Need To Drop A Collab Album

There is a plethora of entertaining duos in hip-hop today. Of course, you have Metro Boomin and his vast roster of frequent collaborators like Future, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage. Once upon a time you had Kanye West and Jay-Z. The number is large, and it is only growing by the day. One of the newer forces we have seen develop is Chief Keef and Sexyy Red.

Chief Keef recently dropped his mixtape Almighty So 2, and its track "Grape Trees" is now the latest installment between these two respective stars. This cut most recently follows up on "DAMN SHORTY," which appeared on the Mike WiLL Made-It produced tape DIRTY NACHOS. Going back a little further, Keef and Sexyy came together for a remix of sorts on "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Mama)." That landed on the deluxe of Red's standout tape Hood Hottest Princess.

Listen To "Grape Trees" By Chief Keef & Sexyy Red

Like all of their offerings together, "Grape Trees" gives off a rage-inducing atmosphere. Keef brings a shouty flow over his self-produced beat, which slaps by the way. The horns, mixed with the rapid fire drums that sound like gunshots, are ridiculous in the best way. Red delivers her familiar bars of women hating on her, flexing Hellcats and her promiscuity, all while being nonchalant about it. In a mixtape filled with bangers, this one ranks high on the list.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "Grape Trees" by Chief Keef and Sexyy Red? Is this the best track from Almighty So 2, why or why not? Do you think this is their best collaboration so far? Who had the strongest performance on the track? Are they turning into one of the best duos in modern trap music? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chief Keef and Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

H*es always hatin' on me, what the f*** did I do?

Is you mad 'cause I look better and I'm fresher than you? (It's Sexyy)

Almighty and Big Sexyy slidin' in the spacecraft (Skrt)

B****, don't get an attitude 'cause you'll get your head cracked

None of you h*es can't f*** with me, they boring and they coochie wack

Northside b****, in a foreign, but I like Hellcats (You know it)

