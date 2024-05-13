Chief Keef & Quavo Aren't Playing Around On "Never Fly Here"

Chief Keef fans were able to take a huge sigh of relief after he finally came through and delivered Almighty So 2. It is the long-awaited follow-up to the first installment, which saw a release about 11 years ago. 2024 has been another busy one for the influential Chicago talent, as this tape also supersedes his March collaborative mixtape with a fellow legend, Mike WiLL Made-It. With both projects out, some are saying DIRTY NACHOS was better than Almighty So 2. For us, we are just enjoying the ride and appreciating what Chief Keef brought, especially with songs like "Never Fly Here."

This one of just a handful of cuts that possessed a feature or two. However, this one may have the biggest guest of them all, which is Quavo. Not only is it just because a former Migos member is on the track, it is also because this is their first joint effort ever. It might be a hard thing to realize, especially with how long each rapper has been in the game, and that they came up at the same time.

Listen To "Never Fly Here" By Chief Keef & Quavo

Like this mixtape, this collaboration on "Never Fly Here" was well worth the wait. Fans have been taking a liking toward this trap banger numbers wise, but also in terms of quality. This track has one of the stronger instrumentals on the record, especially when the sped-up piano make an entrance. Keef and Quavo display solid chemistry and trade some funny and sticky bars to boot.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "" by Chief Keef? Is this the best track from his new mixtape Almighty So 2, why or why not? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his catalog?

Quotable Lyrics:

Put that s*** on like AB, ballin' on them like KD

I'ma need me a straitjacket, "Why?" 'Cause I'm goin' crazy

She wanna be my Queen Bey, want me to be her JAY-Z

B**** asked me for a Jeep, told her, "This Maybelline, b****, that's maybe"

"So, when you goin' to the top?" Lil' bro said, "Take me"

I used to be on the block, boy, but I don't know no Tay Keith

