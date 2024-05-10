Chief Keef Reminds Us Of His Greatness On "Almighty So 2"

One of hip-hop's most elusive figures has finally delivered on the promise he made to his fan base about five years ago. Yes, you heard that right, Chicago drill icon Chief Keef has come through with Almighty So 2. Some may still be holding a grudge, but we are just happy this sequel is here. This is now his second project of the year, following up his collaborative mixtape with producer Mike WiLL Made-It DIRTY NACHOS. There were some rumblings that Chief Keef was going to drop Almighty So 2 back at the end of March.

However, after the rapper/producer tandem dropped their effort instead, hope dwindled that we would get two tapes in one month. Luckily though, we did not have to wait another 10 years for it. We mentioned how we were just elated that Keef followed through, but that does not mean squat if the project is a dud. Thankfully, the now 28-year-old veteran is bringing some of his most consistent material.

Listen To Almighty So 2 By Chief Keef

Keef is rapping like he still has something to prove and the beats (which he had a hand in) just slap. The samples are incorporated to perfection and there is a bevy of them. Features are also a major factor to the tape's success, too. Lil Gnar, Tierra Whack, Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, Ballout, all bring something to the table. You can check out Almighty So 2 with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new mixtape Almighty So 2 by Chief Keef? So far, has this project lived up to the hype for you, why or why not? What tracks have you been gravitating toward? Who had the strongest guest performance? Does this project supersede the original for you, why or why not?

Almighty So 2 Tracklist:

Almighty (Intro) Neph Nem (feat. Ballout & G Herbo) Treat Myself Jesus Skit Jesus (feat. Lil Gnar) Too Trim Runner Banded Up (feat. Tierra Whack) Grape Trees (feat. Sexyy Red) 1,2,3 Drifting Away Never Fly Here (feat. Quavo) Prince Charming Believe Tony Montana Flow I'm Tryna Sleep

