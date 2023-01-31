sequel
- MixtapesKid Cudi Goes Back To More Familiar Sounds On "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)"Features on this follow-up include Wiz Khalifa, Chip Tha Ripper, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, and more. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesDon Trip Drops One More Project Just In Time For 2024 With "Christopher Season 3"Don does not know how to slow down. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsPooh Shiesty's "Federal Contraband 2" Follows His Iconic 2021 SingleThe 24-year-old is doing his best to remain positive as he spends another holiday season behind bars.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMargot Robbie Shoots Down "Barbie 2" LikelihoodMargot Robbie isn't sure whether there will be another "Barbie" movie.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesDanny Brown Details How Far He Has Come On "Quaranta"This is a full-circle moment for the Detroit veteran. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicThe Alchemist Unveils Exciting Features For New EP, "Flying High 2"A concise five tracks, features from Conway, Action Bronson, and more, AND instrumental versions?! We'll take two, please.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesBabyTron Drops Off Massive 28-Track LP "MegaTron 2"This is a sequel to the 2022 album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWestside Gunn Says "WWCD 2" Is Coming, Proclaims 2024 Will Be A Great Griselda YearIt seems like the Buffalo native and his partners Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine will team up for a full-length again.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKey Glock Serves Up First Single From "Glocktober" With "No Hook 2"Key Glock's spooky new album is coming very soon. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWestside Gunn Unveils Massive Tracklist For "AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME"The New York rapper's next album is huge. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicQuavo Hints At Travis Scott Collab Album Sequel While Celebrating First's SuccessWith over a billion streams, "Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho" might warrant a sequel, which is exciting considering these MCs just dropped solo efforts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music2 Chainz Says Lil Wayne Collab Album "COLLEGROVE 2" Is Coming Very SoonAccording to the Drench God, we might be getting this anticipated release before the end of the year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesTyla Yaweh Unleashes New Album, "Heart Full Of Rage 2"With a lot of charm and versatility, there's something for everyone on this new project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWestside Gunn Shares Exciting Teaser For "Pray For Paris" Sequel ProjectThe Griselda MC hinted that "And Then You Pray For Me" releases next Friday, August 11, and honored his late great friend Virgil Abloh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYo Gotti To Drop "Gangsta Grillz" Sequel, Praises Angela Simmons In New Single"I Told U So" came out in 2006, and with the first single "No Fake Love" coming out today, the rollout for August 4th's "I Showed U So" begins.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNas Rumored To Be Dropping A New Album Next WeekFans suspect that Nas' next album may be a sequel to "Magic."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Shuts Down "Fetti 2" Rumors, Speaks On Currensy RelationshipThe Indiana MC allegedly claimed that the New Orleans native didn't help promote their collab album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"Shrek 5" Confirmed, Original Stars Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, And Mike Myers In Talks To Reprise Beloved RolesThe franchise's last instalment, "Shrek Forever After," arrived back in 2010.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNBA YoungBoy & Birdman Move Forward With "Baller Blockin 2"NBA YoungBoy and Birdman's "Baller Blockin 2" has found a director.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJamie Lee Curtis Says “Freaky Friday 2” Is HappeningJamie Lee Curtis says that a sequel to "Freaky Friday" is coming.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"The Batman Part II" Will See Robert Pattinson Return To The Big Screen In 2025Several new "DC Elseworlds" projects were given release dates this week, including "Joker: Folie à Deux" starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.By Hayley Hynes