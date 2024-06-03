RXKNephew Brings A Diverse Set Of Vibes To "Till I'm Dead 2"

The eccentric and prolific NY hip-hop character is back with a great release.

What happens when you combine, comedy, unpredictability, an unconventional rap style, and banging beats? You get New York rapper and eclectic personality, RXKNephew. There may not be any artists quite like the 29-year-old MC and it is a shame that his name is not more widely known. On the surface, his absurd lyrics and off-kilter flows probably have people thinking he is some sort of troll trying to get clicks. But, if you dig a little deeper, you will notice that KXKNephew has a lot more to offer.

That is why we strongly encourage you to check out his newest project, Till I'm Dead 2. The man has been on a mission this year, as this is his seventh tape already, and we are only five full months in. There is a chance that he is already putting together his eighth project. If that is the case, then he is roughly on a 16-20 album pace for 2024.

Listen To Till I'm Dead 2 By RXKNephew

Across this tape you are getting a whole host of different beats (RX Brainstorm) and topical focus. Nephew explores subjects such as providing for himself and others, the rap industry, relationships, and more. Sometimes he presents the ideas in a tongue in cheek or serious tone and adds to the excitement of the listening experience. So please, give RXKNephew and Till I'm Dead 2 an honest shot, you will not regret it.

What are your thoughts on Till I'm Dead 2 by RXKNephew? Is this his best album of 2024 so far, why or why not? What song did Nephew bring his best stuff? Is he the best rapper in the underground scene in New York? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding RXKNephew. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Till I'm Dead 2 Tracklist:

  1. Intro (Heartless & Relentless)
  2. No Handouts
  3. Lonely
  4. I Got My B**** With Me
  5. My Money
  6. Proud Of Me
  7. Body
  8. Make That A** Shake
  9. Ain't TikTok'n
  10. Money Can't Replace Time
  11. Walmart
  12. High5 (Sacrifice U)
  13. Outro (Dont Blame Neph)

