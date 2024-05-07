RXKNephew Has A Lot To Say About Drake, Kendrick Lamar, & More On "What Does BBL Even Mean"

If you check any social media app or news source, we can almost guarantee that the Drake and Kendrick Lamar war will pop up. Everyone has something to say, whether it be other rappers, media sleuths, producers, or just the public at large. Someone who has been extremely vocal is Metro Boomin. Perhaps the one who is solely responsible for reigniting this feud, the St. Louis native has chipped in on his own too. One way he has done so is by way of his "BBL DRIZZY" diss beat. He launched a competition in which he will pay $10,000 to whoever provides the best verse, plus a beat. One rapper stepping up to the "BBL" plate is RXKNephew.

The Rochester, New York underground rapper specializes in unintentionally (sometimes) funny and quirky tracks. His version of "BBL DRIZZY," "what does BBL even mean," certainly fits that bill. Apparently, he has been paying close attention because he has a lot to say on it. "Why n****s doin' marketin' schemes about this fake beef? / You better be lucky I love my fans, that's why I did this beat / Why Kendrick Lamar beefin' with a n**** who was never in the street?" he begins.

Listen To "What Does BBL Even Mean" By RXKNephew

Essentially, the main theme seems to be about how rappers who were painted as gangster are secretly playing on the same team. "Y'all thought Meek Mill was street, y'all thought Rick Ross was street / Y'all thought Gunna in the street, I guеss you get paid to think / Birdman kissed Lil Wayne, y'all say he the best rapper." This is just a small dose of what RXKNephew is getting off his chest, so be sure to check out the track for yourself.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "what does BBL even mean" by RXKNephew? How do you feel about what he said on the Metro Boomin "BBL DRIZZY" beat? Is this one of the most hilarious songs you have heard all year? Will he get the $10,000 and the free beat with this performance?

Quotable Lyrics:

You talk about a n**** with a BBL? Boy you goin' to hell

I ain't got s*** against gay people, but n**** you are gay

How Metro produced with Future but Future cool with Drake?

All y'all n****s dissin' Drake, I'm convinced you wish you was Drake

Just come out the closet, n****

I'm convinced all y'all R. Kelly Trapped in the Closet, n****

