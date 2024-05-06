Masego Kicks Drake While He's Down, Layers Saxophone Over Metro Boomin's Diss Instrumental "BBL DRIZZY"

One thing we have learned about what seems to be all of Drake's peers turning on him during this beef is that producers also have issues with him. That has been evident ever since Metro Boomin essentially instigated all of this with his "Like That" record with Kendrick Lamar and Future. That one song has snowballed into continuous series of diss tracks and responses. Metro has even gotten in on the act by himself with his quite hilarious instrumental clap back, "BBL DRIZZY BPM 150.mp3." Another fellow producer, Masego, apparently has something to say as well, with his version called "BBL Drizzy Sax Diss.wav."

The Kingston, Jamaica singer and beatmaker, has a history of working with the public enemy number one, albeit a short one. On the Certified Lover Boy opener, "Champagne Poetry," Drake sampled Masego's hit song "Navajo." That track in turn referenced a sped-up version of The Singers Unlimited record, "Michelle." Masego was credited as a producer on "Champage Poetry" for that reason, and it appears that he did not have anything bad to say about Drake in interviews.

Read More: Drake Bringing Up Millie Bobby Brown In New Diss Track Leaves Fans Puzzled

Listen To "BBL Drizzy Sax Diss.wav" By Masego

That is why this saxophone-tweaked version of Metro's "BBL DRIZZY" beat is surprising. One user on Reddit is speculating that Drake pulled the wool over Masego's eyes about receiving royalties. "I mean, he said "cut the check or I'll show up with Jamaicans" at the end of this. Maybe Drake tried to pull some 'actually I paid you in exposure' s***." Those bars could come across as contradictory due to an interview Masego did when asked about "Navajo" being used by Drake. "That's what bought this chain," the singer said flexing his flashy neckpiece. He even said he was "excited" when he heard it and that they had talked about Drake using "Navajo" for his record.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single and instrumental, "BBL Drizzy Sax Diss.wav," by Masego? Why do you think he is now piling on Drake amidst everyone else turning on the Canadian rapper? Do you think Masego will speak out about this, why or why not? Do all of these attacks on Drizzy prove he has been the bad guy this whole time? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Masego, Metro Boomin, and Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Is Team Kendrick Lamar

[Via]