Drake Blames Metro Boomin For Future's Involvement In Beef: "I Know He Had To Be An Influence"

BYCole Blake1.9K Views
Drake In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake and Future perform onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey &amp; The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake was sick to his stomach after Future went against him.

Drake admitted that Future's involvement in Kendrick Lamar's ongoing feud against him made him sick to his stomach. Discussing the beef on his new diss track, "Family Matters," the Toronto rapper theorized that Metro Boomin convinced Future to join in. During the second verse, he raps: "Pluto sh*t make me sick to my stomach, we ain't never really been through it / Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin' lame, so I know he had to be an influence / These n****s had a plan and they finally found a way to rope you into it / Two separate albums dissin', I just did a Kim to it, n***a, skim through it."

When the diss dropped, many fans on social media noted that Metro's legal name is Leland Wayne. He appeared to respond to drama by retweeting Young Thug's iconic tweet: "Boy slow down dropping all that BS music…" He also shared a picture of himself jumping in the studio.

Metro Boomin & Future Perform On "One Big Party Tour"

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.)Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends' "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Elsewhere on "Family Matters," Drake accuses Kendrick Lamar of being an abuser to his partner and claims that his child might not actually be his. Shortly after the song's release, Lamar fired back with "Meet the Grahams," on which he alleges Drake has been hiding another child. He also relates him to Harvey Weinstein and goes as far as to remark he "should die." Drake has yet to respond to Lamar's quick retort but check out his latest diss below.

Drake Addresses Metro Boomin On "Family Matters"

Metro Boomin originally platformed Kendrick Lamar's first diss aimed at Drake, "Like That." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

