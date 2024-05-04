Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud Takes Over Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Well... pretty chill week for hip-hop, right? We know that there's a massive cloud over the genre right now, but don't forget about all of the other excellent music drops that released in the past seven days, which we've rounded up on our new Fire Emoji playlist update. On it, you'll find Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss, "euphoria," but at this point, you'd be missing most of the story. "6:16 In LA," "Family Matters," a "Buried Alive" parody mocking K.Dot, and "Meet The Grahams" released since, and potentially false claims and savagery aside, they are downright ugly. A sad ending (or is it?) to what many fans hoped would be an art-centric battle.

Regardless, there's plenty of great music to champion instead on Fire Emoji, such as the new Yeat and Don Toliver collab, "Heavy stunts." In contrast to another single from the 2093 creative that dropped alongside it, "King tonka," this one melds their psychedelic and woozy styles in a simple, minimal, but nevertheless engaging cut. There was another hazy track this week, albeit a much cleaner and more crips offering, from Gunna titled "Whatsapp (Wassam)," building up to his soon-to-come album. As almost always, Wunna's flows are pretty slick here, and the beat here cushions his delivery with ease.

Moving onto more aggressive fare on Fire Emoji, we also wanted to highlight the new Moneybagg Yo single, "TRYNA MAKE SURE." It's a pretty clear-cut example of Memphis griminess, with sharp snares and occasional bell gongs keeping his flows in check. Also, we have a collaboration between Jasiah, Denzel Curry, and Meechy Darko, the airy but nonetheless hard-hitting "5 Days." It creates a pretty interesting contrast between heavy percussion, harsh vocal deliveries and flows, and a breezy piano melody.

For the more old-school heads out there, you've probably already gone wild over the new Ghostface Killah and Nas collab, "Scar Tissue." Finally, Chance the Rapper's new "Buried Alive" track provides enveloping rhyme schemes and a lot of introspection to make for a very passionate offering. Let us know down in the comments below what your favorite Fire Emoji pick was this week, as well as what else we missed. Check the playlist out above and, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

