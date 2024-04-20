Drake & Rick Ross' Beef Feeds Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Things couldn't be any hotter in hip-hop right now, so it's a good thing that our Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best that rap music had to offer this week. Moreover, two huge releases on streaming over the past week form part of the talk of the town: the civil war between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Future, and so many more (even Ye is allegedly in the mix now with a possibly leaked "Like That" remix). Specifically, though, we wanted to shout out Drizzy's "Push Ups" finally arriving on streaming services, as well as Rozay's "Champagne Moments" with its quick response to that track "leaking" online.

But let's forget about the beef for a second and... oh, wait, Breezy is in a feud with Quavo right now, too?! Well, regardless, his appearance alongside Travis Scott and Sexyy Red on Nicki Minaj's "FTCU (Sleeze Mix)" doesn't rope that into the track. Instead, all MCs provide pretty unique and great performances in their own right over this simple but effective beat courtesy of ATL Jacob and Southside. It's probably the most straightforward banger on Fire Emoji this week, especially thanks to its star-studded nature.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Next on this playlist update is what might be the best pound-for-pound hip-hop drop this week. Heads I Win, Tails You Lose is a grimy, concise, and unsurprisingly impressive comeback album from Gangrene (comprised of producer/rapper The Alchemist and rapper/producer Oh No). With highlights like "Cloud Surfing" and killer features from Boldy James and more, the duo provides relentless rhyme schemes, vivid imagery, and a whole lot of confident bravado with one of the more old-school-sounding pallets that Uncle Al's worked with for a minute. He's capable of pretty much everything, so if you're looking for some hearty helpings of beats and rhymes on Fire Emoji, we'd highly recommend this.

Finally, we wanted to shout out two other big singles with a lot of anticipation as to what will come from them. Headie One is coming out with a new project soon, and dropped the wavy but immediate single "Cry No More" with Stormzy and Tay Keith. Also, Cash Cobain is really hitting it big with his February single "Fisherr" with Bay Swag, and this virality has apparently led to an Ice Spice remix dropping very soon. Let us know what your favorite release on Fire Emoji was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments below. Check it out above and, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

