Ice Spice, Future & Many More Headline Star-Studded "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California.

Other "Fire Emoji" highlights came from Anycia, Killer Mike, AG Club, Destroy Lonely, Foggieraw, Saba, Gucci Mane, Skilla Baby, and more.

We've got a whole lot of amazing hip-hop to cover this week, and our new Fire Emoji playlist update is here to take you through the best of the best. Leading the way is a wildly anticipated new remix, Cash Cobain's "Fisherr" reimagining featuring Ice Spice, and Bay Swag. With some new auto-tuned vocal stylings from the Bronx MC, plus catchy Cobain refrains, this has the potential to be one of the most low-key bangers of the summer. Next up is the new cut from Nardo Wick, Future, and Southside, "Back To Back." It's exactly the kind of murderous, menacing, and minimal trap that Wick's been hard at work with across his other hits.

Speaking of Southside, he produced the hard-hitting and almost creepy new single from Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson, "President." Furthermore, another Fire Emoji highlight this week is Killer Mike, Offset, and Blxst's "EXIT 9," which pays tribute to the late Dungeon Family legend Rico Wade. 'Set adds a nice and heartening verse to this MICHAEL cut from last year, and the updated Mike verse is also a great touch. On a similarly melancholy tip, Foggieraw tapped Ari Lennox for the chilled-out, ethereal, and lustful "Stay Awhile."

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Another Fire Emoji breather comes in the form of a talent-heavy track: Saba, No ID, Jordan Ward, Madison McFerrin, and Ogi's "head.rap." It's another relaxing single that still packs a lyrical punch and shows off a lot of chemistry between all these artists. Gucci Mane's "TakeDat," however, is a borderline comical diss track that tries to manifest as little chemistry between Guwop and Sean Combs as possible given the latter's alleged controversies. Getting into some of this week's projects, "Mike Jack" with G Herbo and Rob49 is a gritty standout on Skilla Baby's new album The Coldest.

Meanwhile, AG Club's new LP BRODIE WORLD offers a lot of fun bangers like "Barry," so don't let it fall under your radar. Finally, we wanted to shout out Anycia's new full-length PRINCESS POP THAT and point you to "THAT'S HARD" with Cash Cobain as an excellent taster. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji release was this week, as well as what else we missed, in the comments section down below. Check the playlist out above and log back into HNHH for more outstanding music drops around the clock.

