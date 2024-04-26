Ice Spice Apologizes For Using AI-Generated Cover Art For Her New Single

BYLavender Alexandria478 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

She took to Twitter to claim she didn't even know it was AI in the first place.

Overnight, Ice Spice released a new remix. The track leaked earlier this week which left fans wondering if an official release was in jeopardy. But thankfully her version of Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr" still arrived on time. That doesn't mean there wasn't controversy though. Many in the music industry have expressed fear of the future of artificial intelligence. Earlier this month dozens of musicians signed a joint letter calling for protections for artists against Ai imitating them. Another controversy sparked this week when Drake was forced to take down his Kendrick Lamar diss track after Tupac's estate threatened him with legal action over the AI-generated Tupac vocals on the song.

That's why when someone online made allegations that Ice Spice was using AI for anything, it immediately became a lightning rod for attention. Clearly Spice knows how much of a hot-button issue AI is right now because she responded to the claim that her new single's artwork was AI-generated with a quote tweet. She shared a gif that reads "I didn't know I'm sorry I love you" implying that the image is in fact the product of artificial intelligence. It also implies that she didn't know ahead of time that the picture was generated, something fans debated in the comments. Check out her apology post below.

Read More: Ice Spice K-Pop Mashup Goes Viral

Ice Spice Claims She Didn't Know Single Artwork Was AI-Generated

Ice Spice promised she had some big things coming for fans this year and she's delivered. She dropped the lead single to her debut album "Think U The Sh*t" earlier this year. The second single is called "Gimmie A Light" and its dropping early next month. The album itself doesn't have a release date yet but she did reveal to fans that it's called Y2K.

What do you think of Ice Spice claiming that she had no idea the artwork for her new single was AI-generated? Do you think she should listen to some of her fans and replace it with new artwork? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice Hilariously Responds To Poop Fetish Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2MusicIce Spice And Cash Cobain Take Over A Chinese Restaurant In The Music Video For "Fisherrr"22
Ice Spice, Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024.MusicIce Spice's Remix Of Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr" Allegedly Leaks Online9.6K
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicIce Spice Announces New Single, "Gimmie A Light"4.0K
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - ArrivalsMusicIce Spice Stuns In Futuristic Alexander Wang Photo Shoot11.8K