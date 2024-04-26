Ice Spice Apologizes For Using AI-Generated Cover Art For Her New Single

Overnight, Ice Spice released a new remix. The track leaked earlier this week which left fans wondering if an official release was in jeopardy. But thankfully her version of Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr" still arrived on time. That doesn't mean there wasn't controversy though. Many in the music industry have expressed fear of the future of artificial intelligence. Earlier this month dozens of musicians signed a joint letter calling for protections for artists against Ai imitating them. Another controversy sparked this week when Drake was forced to take down his Kendrick Lamar diss track after Tupac's estate threatened him with legal action over the AI-generated Tupac vocals on the song.

That's why when someone online made allegations that Ice Spice was using AI for anything, it immediately became a lightning rod for attention. Clearly Spice knows how much of a hot-button issue AI is right now because she responded to the claim that her new single's artwork was AI-generated with a quote tweet. She shared a gif that reads "I didn't know I'm sorry I love you" implying that the image is in fact the product of artificial intelligence. It also implies that she didn't know ahead of time that the picture was generated, something fans debated in the comments. Check out her apology post below.

Ice Spice Claims She Didn't Know Single Artwork Was AI-Generated

Ice Spice promised she had some big things coming for fans this year and she's delivered. She dropped the lead single to her debut album "Think U The Sh*t" earlier this year. The second single is called "Gimmie A Light" and its dropping early next month. The album itself doesn't have a release date yet but she did reveal to fans that it's called Y2K.

What do you think of Ice Spice claiming that she had no idea the artwork for her new single was AI-generated? Do you think she should listen to some of her fans and replace it with new artwork? Let us know in the comment section below.

