Ice Spice K-Pop Mashup Goes Viral

A fan mashup of Ice Spice and K-Pop group XG has gone viral on social media. The video was originally posted to YouTube in February 2023 and presents a fairly flawless mashup of "In Ha Mood" and "Shooting Star". However, the video is gaining new traction thanks to Daniel Takedea, whose project direction work with Rolling Stone, GQ, Vogue, and more landed him on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. "Wait, this XG x Ice Spice remix is ​​amazing!!" Takedea wrote in Japanese on X, formerly Twitter. The video also incorporates Spice's "Bikini Bottom" as part of its visuals.

Of course, K-Pop collabs are the flavor de jour in the hip-hop world at the moment. Last year, Jung Kook of BTS had solo collabs with Latto and Jack Harlow. Meanwhile, BTS as a group also landed Megan Thee Stallion as a feature. Could the revival of this mashup lead to Ice Spice getting her own K-Pop link-up? Let us know in the comments if that's something you'd want to see. Which other rappers do you want to see get a K-Pop collab?

However, there might be a collab of the romantic kind in Spice's life, at least if social media is to be believed. Is there something between Kai Cenat and Spice? Fans are unsure what to think after seeing a recent exchange on social media. "congrats kaiiiii >.<," Spice wrote, responding to news that Cenat had once again won "streamer of the year". "Appreciate You Gorgeous ❤️," Cenat wrote in response, sparking speculation amongst fans that something might be going on between the pair. Others noted that Cenat responded to Spice within a minute of her posting her message to him. At the very least, Cenat was incredibly eager to show the rapper love as soon as possible.

Spice has previously appeared on Cenat's stream and went as far as to send him a Christmas present last year. However, Cenat's affections are rather fickle. At separate points in 2023, he was shooting his shot with both GloRilla and SZA. It remains to be seen if the messages are just flirty banter between friends or subtle signs of a new power couple. What do you think is going on here? Let us know in the comments.

