mashup
- MusicIce Spice K-Pop Mashup Goes ViralFans have rediscovered the proposed mashup between Spice and XG.By Ben Mock
- MusicDJ Ted Smooth Adds Biggie To Scar Lip's "This Is New York" In New MashupDJ Ted Smooth dropped a remix of Scar Lip's "This Is New York."By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesToasty Digital Spreads Christmas Cheer With Kendrick Lamar-Hosted Holiday Mashup ProjectIce Spice, Drake, Mariah Carey, and more are sampled on the fun-spirited new arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLil Wayne & Blink-182 Finally Drop Their "What's My Age Again? / A Milli" MashupLil Wayne and blink-182 have lost sight of time.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne & Blink 182 Release Mashup Of “A Milli” & “What’s My Age Again”: ListenListen to Lil Wayne & Blink 182's mashup of "A Milli" & "What's My Age Again."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFans Think Iggy Azalea's "Sally Walker" Is Eerily Similar To Cardi B's "Money"Producer JWhite is open to the idea of a "Sally Walker," "Money" mashup.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Shares A Lot With "The Proud Family Movie:" WatchThe two work well together. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicSheck Wes X Disney Princess Is The Mashup To Revitalize "The Genre"Have you ever seen "Mulan Bamba.." neither have I. By Devin Ch
- MusicKendrick Lamar "Take On Me" Mashup: "Great Discovery Or A Terrible Mistake" Says CreatorWarning: listeners may not be able to un-hear this.By Zaynab
- MusicWu-Tang Clan And 2 Chainz Combine In New "Wu-Chainz" MashupDJ Critical Hype merges the hip-hop giants on new mixtape, "Wu-Chainz: 36 Trap Houses."By hnhh
- MusicKendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Get Mashed Up In DJ Critical Hype's "The Damn. Chronic"The 23-track mixtape mashed up by DJ Critical Hype is a tribute to two of Compton's finest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDVSN Perform Mashup Cover Of Aaliyah & Prince On BBC RadioWatch dvsn perform a mashup cover of Prince & Aaliyah on BBC Radio's 1Xtra Live Lounge.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWatch Eminem's BET Cypher Get Mashed Up With Rage Against The MachineEminem's freestyle gets the rock-rap treatment.By Matt F