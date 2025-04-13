Travis Scott Shows Love To Drake's "NOKIA" With Electrifying Mashup At Coachella

Drake and Travis Scott haven't released a collab since 2023's "MELTDOWN," but their chemistry shines through even when they're not together. La Flame recently rocked the stage at Coachella on Saturday night (April 12), and fans did not expect to hear a brand new fusion of these two rappers' bouncy hits. The Houston superstar performed a mashup of his UTOPIA standout "MODERN JAM" featuring Teezo Touchdown and Drizzy's solo hit "NOKIA" off his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album this year, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. This edit became popular on social media thanks to users like @spectre0799 on Twitter, who had previously Travis' vocals on Elkan's production.

Maybe this means these two will have a fresh collab coming soon, but that might just be a bunch of hope-ium from fans who liked the mashup. Other fans raised their eyebrows, though, as they believe Travis Scott and Drake's relationship is unclear. Although many rumors of a rift emerged amid the Kendrick Lamar battle – which also roped in Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and many more frequent Cactus Jack collaborators – nothing ever confirmed this.

Do Drake & Travis Scott Have Beef?

In fact, Travis Scott saw Drake's tour stop via FaceTime, so this most recent indications along with this Coachella mashup seem to suggest there is no beef at all. For those unaware of some of the mysterious moves people scrutinized, one of them was how Travis seemed to urge Future and Metro Boomin to play the 6ix God-dissing "Like That" (save for Kendrick Lamar's surprise feature) at Rolling Loud California last year. Other instances include Aubrey Graham making gun signs at a Travis head prop during a concert and the "SIRENS" creative linking up with OVO opp Cash XO last January.