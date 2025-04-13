Yeat Covers 2016 Drake’s “Feel No Way” In Lit Coachella Set

2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: American rapper and singer-songwriter Yeat performs onstage during day 1 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Yeat and Drake collaborated for the first time on the 2023 track “IDGF” on Drizzy’s ‘For All The Dogs’ album.

Yeat is like many of today’s rap stars performing at Coachella grew up on Drake. At Coachella 2025, Yeat delivered one of the festival’s most unexpected turns by covering Drake’s “Feel No Ways,” a fan-favorite from the 2016 album Views. Known for his dystopian trap sound and digital-era slang, Yeat rarely steps outside his sonic comfort zone. But during his set in Indio, California, he traded his usual alien energy for raw emotion, reimagining Drake’s reflective track with startling vulnerability.

The moment unfolded with little warning. As the shimmering synths of “Feel No Ways” pulsed through the Empire Polo Club grounds, some in the crowd paused in disbelief. Yeat, usually cryptic and code-wrapped, delivered the lyrics in a stripped-down cadence. His voice—muted and restrained—let the heartache of the song speak louder than any theatrics. It wasn’t the performance his audience expected, but that made it resonate even more.

Yeat Covers Drake

More than a viral stunt, Yeat’s performance hinted at a potential creative pivot. His choice to revisit a track centered on emotional disconnection and self-reflection suggested a broader curiosity with narrative songwriting. It also reintroduced the idea that melody, not just mood, can anchor his future work. Fans speculated about whether this moment marked a one-time experiment or the beginning of a more expansive sound. His take on Drake’s song didn’t just surprise—it lingered. In a weekend packed with maximalist spectacle, Yeat found power in simplicity. And in doing so, he added a new layer to a persona still being written in real time.

Reactions flooded social media within minutes. Longtime fans applauded his risk-taking, calling the cover a breakthrough for the reclusive rapper. Others saw it as a respectful nod to Drake’s influence on a new generation of artists raised in the streaming era. Critics, typically hesitant to credit Yeat for emotional depth, acknowledged the sincerity of the moment. It sparked online debates about genre fluidity, vulnerability in rap, and the shifting boundaries between hip-hop and R&B.

