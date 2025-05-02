Yeat Channels 2016 Drake To Cover His Own "Feel No Wayz"

Yeat has released a brooding reinterpretation of Drake’s 2016 track “Feel No Ways,” titled “Feël No Wayz (Yeat Mix).” The Portland artist debuted the cover during his Coachella set, where his haunting performance sparked quick reactions online.

Swapping Drake’s breezy production for a darker, more hypnotic tone, Yeat infused the track with his signature autotuned haze. He used the song as a transition from his live performance of “IDGAF,” his collaboration with Drake from For All the Dogs, which has become a fixture in his shows.

The cover caught fans off guard. Known for futuristic trap beats and alien-like delivery, Yeat's choice to revisit this emotional Drake cut signaled a more introspective turn. Coachella marked a shift for the once-underground star now entering the festival spotlight.

His evolution has been steady. In 2024, he released Lyfestyle, a warped blend of glitchy beats and surreal vocals. That was followed by singles like “Work” and “The Bell,” furthering his dive into sonic experimentation and minimalist lyricism. His music continues to blur genre lines while growing his cult following.

Avoiding press and interviews, Yeat lets his art speak. Covering one of Drake’s more vulnerable tracks shows a willingness to expose deeper layers. “Feël No Wayz” doesn’t simply mimic the original—it transforms it, channeling Yeat’s emotional detachment and digital alienation.

For an artist defined by reinvention, the move fits. Yeat distorts nostalgia, subverts expectations, and reclaims pop moments on his own terms.

"Feel No Wayz" - Yeat

