Childish Gambino & Yeat's "Cruisin'" Is A Nonstop Thrill Ride

Gambino and Yeat had been teasing a collaboration for quite some time and it appears this is the one they had been perfecting.

As most hip-hop fans are aware, Bando Stone and The New World is the last album Childish Gambino is going to release. It remains to be seen if Donald Glover decides to put out music under his government name. For now, though, supporters of the genre chameleon's craft are enjoying this project for what it is in the moment. This soundtrack-to-be for his upcoming self-titled film is a melting pot of genres and soundscapes, which makes sense. There is a good chance that every track is included within the confines of the storyline in some capacity. However, the one that has us scratching our heads (for now) is the collaboration effort between Childish Gambino and Yeat, "Cruisin'".

This tandem had been making some headlines over the last several months, as Yeat was sharing some ambiguous messages and pics of them working in the studio together. All of this was going on around the time that the rage specialist was getting ready to drop his album, 2093. In hindsight, it appears that all of that teasing was for the sake of their first-ever song together on Bando Stone. Regardless, we are happy it's finally here.

Obviously, a track with Gambino and Yeat is something a lot may not expect. It makes sense, even with the former being such an experimenter. Overall, though, "Cruisin'" goes over very well, as the pace of the instrumental keeps you on your toes. It starts out fairly restrained and the tone is more lighthearted. Then, the beat swells up and it eventually dips down into the distorted and cavernous depths. Yeat makes the most of his six bars before Gambino returns and delivers some impassioned vocals on the track's crescendo. Like a great action sequence, the thrills are at a constant high, and we surmise "Cruisin'" will be the perfect backdrop for an action-packed scene in Bando Stone as they fight to survive in their apocalyptic world.

"Cruisin'"- Childish Gambino & Yeat

