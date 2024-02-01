Yeat Links Up With Childish Gambino, Teases "2093"

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Yeat's follow-up to AftërLyfe since it dropped in February of last year, which featured the likes of NBA YoungBoy, Kranky Kranky, and LUH GEEKY. They've since seen him team up with Drake for one of For All The Dogs' most popular collabs, "IDGAF." He's continued to tease new music on social media in the months following, including a potential collab with none other than Childish Gambino.

Earlier this month, the performer took to his Instagram Story to share a cryptic message with followers. "Me n gambino going chips for grass and yall would never know," he wrote. For obvious reasons, this led fans to believe that some sort of collaboration could be underway. Luckily for those awaiting confirmation, it appears to have just arrived.

Yeat Hits The Studio With Childish Gambino

Recently, the 23-year-old hitmaker took to his Instagram Story once again, to give fans another not-so-subtle hint at a collab. He shared a photo from a recording studio with Childish Gambino in the booth, tagging him in the post. Of course, this has left little room for interpretation, and listeners are fully convinced that they have something on the way.

So far, fans know that Childish Gambino has a new album arriving sometime in the near future, though details on that are again unclear. He confirmed the news late last month, however, during a quick chat with TMZ. When the outlet asked him when exactly they could expect to hear the album, he simply replied, "Soon." It's possible that Yeat could be making an appearance on that project, or his own new album 2093, which he just announced will arrive in February.

Yeat Says 2093 Arrives In February

What do you think Yeat and Childish Gambino are cooking up in the studio? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

