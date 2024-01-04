Yeat Blesses Fans With Song And Music Video Preview: Watch

Yeat is an artist who has been having an amazing start to his career. Overall, he came up through the underground with some truly demonic-sounding songs. His biggest hit while coming up the ranks was "Sorry Bout That" which was a TikTok staple. Although some people find his flow to be too much, others love the way he sounds. He is someone who is constantly experimenting with his voice, and it has led to some amazing songs. Not to mention, his last album Afterlyfe was among his greatest successes yet.

He was even featured on For All The Dogs with the song "IDGAF." Sure, this was a song he gifted to Drake, but it was still a huge moment for him, regardless. Now, the artist is readying a new album, and fans are excited to see something new make its way to streaming services. He dropped "Bigger Than Ever" and "WTF They On" late last year, however, an album has yet to come out. The fans are yearning for one, and with this latest preview, it seems like album season could be upon us.

Yeat Is An Exciting Artist To Watch

Above, you can find a 12-second snippet for a brand-new track and an accompanying music video. The track seems to have that signature Yeat flow with a dark trap beat. Yeat has been working a lot with BNYX as of late, and one has to wonder if this is his production. The two make a fantastic team, and they are arguably one of the best rapper/producer duos out right now. Hopefully, we get some updates on whatever they're working on, very soon.

2024 is about to be a massive year.

