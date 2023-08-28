Drake Shouts Out Yeat’s Name During Performance Of “Sticky” On Tour

Drake is always one to keep his finger on the pulse of contemporary hip-hop culture, whether people see it as exploitative or generous. Still, he certainly got the attention of the newest generation of rap fans with his special guest in Seattle. Moreover, during that city’s tour stops for his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 S*vage, the 6 God brought out Yeat, much to fans’ delight. Even thought it was a relatively simple link-up, with the rage mastermind just popping out from the crowd, it’s still quite the surreal moment. After all, the Canadian superstar has propelled many careers to stardom before, although we’re certain that Yeat doesn’t need the help.

Furthermore, Drake still decided to dedicate as much stage time as he reasonably could to this moment. During his performance of his Honestly, Nevermind cut “Sticky,” he replaced one of the names in his verse with the Oregon MC’s. “Yeat got me on the wave,” the OVO mogul proclaimed to the crowd, and they cheered in response. With all this hype in mind, it’s no wonder that it’s reignited past rumors that they will one day release some material together.

Read More: Drake’s IG Story Leaves Fans Suspecting A Possible Yeat Collab

Drake Gives Yeat A Mid-Concert Shoutout During “Sticky”

What’s more is that we should be getting something big from both artists soon, or at least that’s what fans hope. On one hand, you have Drake’s upcoming project For All The Dogs, which will surely rank among the most commercially successful and widely discussed albums of the year. On the other, Yeat recently dropped a new single, “bigger then everything,” which sees him reflecting on his meteoric rise in more somber fashion. He already dropped a full-length this year, but there’s no question that there’s always hype for him to keep delivering.

Meanwhile, fans will have to wait and see if this ends up panning out, and to see in what way it impacts either artist. As much as the “My wrist” star is getting big cosigns all over the game, he’s also in a lane entirely of his own. With that in mind, it might feel like a “worlds collide” moment rather than the career-propelling team-up that Drizzy fans might expect. Regardless, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake and Yeat.

Read More: Yeat Previews New Song With Travis Scott: Listen