Yeat Reflects On His Success With Somber New Single “bigger then everything”

Yeat is back with his latest effort.

BYAlexander Cole
Yeat Reflects On His Success With Somber New Single “bigger then everything”blur mask

Yeat is easily one of the more interesting artists out right now. Overall, he is someone who burst onto the scene thanks to his truly unique flow and voice. Moreover, his song “Sorry Bout That” was a viral smash that had lots of plays on TikTok. Now, however, he is much more established thanks to a plethora of incredible songs and projects. At this point, it seems clear that the artist is ready to take the leap to superstardom. If only more artists would feature him on their projects.

Perhaps there is a good reason for why Yeat has not featured on more songs. A lot of this has to do with just how unique he truly is. In order to have him on your song, you have to completely match his vibe. Either way, he continues to push forward, and fans are excited for his next move. As it turns out, a new album called Lifestyle might just be on the horizon. However, first, he has decided to drop a single simply called “bigger then everything.” And yes, we know that is not grammatically correct.

Read More: Yeat Previews New Song With Travis Scott: Listen

Yeat Is Back For More

Throughout this song, Yeat ditches his usual energy for something tuned down. Once again, the artist brings producer BNYX along for the ride. Here we get some gorgeous piano melodies all while the Oregon MC speaks on his come-up. From people doubting him to his life right now, he feels perfectly at peace with his current lifestyle. It is an introspective track that is rare for the artist, but fans can appreciate it.

Let us know what you think of this new Yeat song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got diamonds on my yacht, and I got diamonds on my bitch (Yeah, what?)
Could put money on your heads, I could put money on your kids (Yeah)
I call the mob and they come kill ’em, that’s as easy as it gets, yeah, yeah
I’m done layin’ back, plottin’ ’em, droppin’ everythin’, I’m droppin’ all these hits, yeah, yeah

Read More: Yeat Blesses Fans With New Snippets: Listen

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.