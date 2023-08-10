Yeat Reflects On His Success With Somber New Single “bigger then everything”

Yeat is easily one of the more interesting artists out right now. Overall, he is someone who burst onto the scene thanks to his truly unique flow and voice. Moreover, his song “Sorry Bout That” was a viral smash that had lots of plays on TikTok. Now, however, he is much more established thanks to a plethora of incredible songs and projects. At this point, it seems clear that the artist is ready to take the leap to superstardom. If only more artists would feature him on their projects.

Perhaps there is a good reason for why Yeat has not featured on more songs. A lot of this has to do with just how unique he truly is. In order to have him on your song, you have to completely match his vibe. Either way, he continues to push forward, and fans are excited for his next move. As it turns out, a new album called Lifestyle might just be on the horizon. However, first, he has decided to drop a single simply called “bigger then everything.” And yes, we know that is not grammatically correct.

Yeat Is Back For More

Throughout this song, Yeat ditches his usual energy for something tuned down. Once again, the artist brings producer BNYX along for the ride. Here we get some gorgeous piano melodies all while the Oregon MC speaks on his come-up. From people doubting him to his life right now, he feels perfectly at peace with his current lifestyle. It is an introspective track that is rare for the artist, but fans can appreciate it.

I got diamonds on my yacht, and I got diamonds on my bitch (Yeah, what?)

Quotable Lyrics:

I got diamonds on my yacht, and I got diamonds on my bitch (Yeah, what?)

Could put money on your heads, I could put money on your kids (Yeah)

I call the mob and they come kill ’em, that’s as easy as it gets, yeah, yeah

I’m done layin’ back, plottin’ ’em, droppin’ everythin’, I’m droppin’ all these hits, yeah, yeah

