Yeat is an artist that we have been reporting on a lot as of late. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. He is an artist that has been impressing a lot of people with his unique sound. Although he seemingly came out of nowhere, it would be a mistake to dismiss him. His flows are some of the cr*ziest we have seen in a very long time. Moreover, he is someone who picks incredible beats, predominantly from BNYX, who we absolutely love. Needless to say, Yeat is on the right track.

Just yesterday, we wrote about a couple of snippets that he shared with his fans. For the most part, the artist has been getting experimental as of late. However, his latest snippets were more in line with what we usually hear from him. Now though, it seems like he is about to collaborate with one of the biggest artists in the world. We are talking about none other than Travis Scott. He has been hard at work on UTOPIA, although he seems to also be working with Yeat.

Yeat x Travis Scott

For now, it remains to be seen what project this song will appear on. It could either be for Yeat’s upcoming project, or it could even be for UTOPIA. However, we doubt that as Travis is very protective of his new album and how it is going to sound. Either way, this snippet should come as very good news to all of the fans out there. These two have a very unique sound, and bringing it all together should prove to be a recipe for success.

There is no timeline for a release on this song, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. Additionally, let us know your thoughts on this snippet, down below. We will always bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists.

