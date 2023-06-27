Yeat is an artist that a lot of folks are still skeptical about. Overall, it is understandable as to why this is the case. After all, he only came onto the scene a couple of years ago with a viral hit. “Sorry Bout That” is the song that made people know who Yeat is. With his peculiar fashion choices and unique flow, many were intrigued. However, despite a plethora of albums under his belt at this point, he still remains somewhat underground. Perhaps it is best to say he enjoys a nice middle ground. Too big to be underground but also not popular enough to be mainstream.

Soon, Yeat will be dropping a brand-new album. He came out with Afterlyfe at the start of the year. Subsequently, he has been blessing his fans with all sorts of new snippets and teasers. As we have reported, some of these teasers have been fairly interesting and experimental. That said, fans are interested to see what the direction of this new album would be. After all, Yeat has mostly kept his style the same, except for a few tracks here and there.

Yeat Previews More Music

According to Our Generation Music, Yeat has just dropped off two more snippets for his fans. Overall, these snippets are fairly run-of-the-mill for the artist. However, they are still very exciting nonetheless. Unfortunately, these snippets did not come with any sort of release date attached. Instead, it still remains to be seen whether or not Yeat will actually drop a new album in time for the summer months. As it stands, fans are still very much holding out hope that this will be the case.

