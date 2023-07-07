Yeat is an artist who has showcased quite a bit of personality throughout his young career. Although he may not be known by the majority of rap fans, he is still making a name for himself. Overall, a lot of fans know him from the single “Sorry Bout That” which became huge back in 2021. Now, however, he continues to up his profile with an array of incredible tracks. Moreover, he has also been dropping some great albums, including 2023’s effort AfterLyfe. All-in-all, it is a good time to be the new artist.

Additionally, he has been previewing a ton of new tracks for his fans. Among them was a collaboration with Travis Scott. This is a song that a lot of fans are very excited about. After all, Scott is currently working on UTOPIA which is an album that has a lot of hype right now. As for Yeat, he has been teasing an album of his own. Recently, however, he took to social media with a different type of content. Below, you can see that he decided to detail an alleged encounter with an alien.

Yeat Recounts His Tale

“When I was young I seen a alien n they told me what to do,” Yeat began. “That’s all I remember fr.” Unfortunately, we were not given any more details about this encounter with other life forms. However, it is definitely all very intriguing. At the end of the day, Yeat has proven to be an interesting character. With all of that being said, you could make the argument that he himself is an alien. After all, with that kind of flow, who is really going to argue with what we are saying here?

Perhaps the aliens now need to come down and tell him to drop the album. That would probably be a huge win for space travel, and the music world as a whole. Let us know your thoughts on the latest Yeat revelation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

