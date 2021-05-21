aliens
- Pop CultureSexyy Red & Yung Miami React To Viral "Alien" RumorsSexyy Red has questions about the 10-foot alien rumored to be loose in Miami.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYeat Explains Encounter With Aliens, Divulges On His Ability To Communicate With NumbersYeat is from another planet.By Alexander Cole
- ViralLizzo & Post Malone Share Thoughts On UFOs, Aliens & The U.S. Congress HearingsLizzo's in shock, and Posty thinks it's a likely possibility; which side are you on?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechCongress UFO Hearing Claims "Non-Human Biologics" Discovered, Pentagon Denies Cover-Up StoryFormer intelligence official David Grusch shared that "multiple colleagues" were physically injured for looking into UAP activity "by people within the US federal government."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicHip-Hop News: Yeat Details Encounter With Alien Life FormYeat is a character.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureWitness Who Reported Alien Sighting: "I Looked At It In The Eyes"A witness describes seeing a "tall, skinny alien creature."By Caroline Fisher
- RandomPentagon Claims Aliens Have Been Sending Probes Since 2017The Pentagon is claiming that aliens are real and want to meet us.By Justin Acosta
- Pop CultureSteven Spielberg Says He Thinks The Government Is Hiding UFO InfoSteven Spielberg says that the government knows more about aliens than they let on.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBiden Administration Denies Aliens Were Behind Multiple UFOs Spotted In North America"There is no indication of aliens or extra-terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Monday press conference.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Brown Says Aliens Already Live Among UsChris Brown says that aliens have been visiting us for a long time.By Cole Blake
- ViralMemphis UFO Sighting Prompts Hilarious Reaction From Witness: Watch"It's really considerate the aliens aren't going to make us wait until later in the year," one Twitter user wrote.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Explains Why The Word "Aliens" Is Offensive To ExtraterrestrialsThe public was swift to jump on Lovato after they claimed "aliens" is a derogatory term to beings on Earth and beyond. Yes, seriously.By Erika Marie
- TVMigos Walk James Corden Through Their Typical Las Vegas RoutineDuring a sit-down with James Corden on "The Late Late Show," Migos reveal that they regularly gamble in Las Vegas from 6 a.m. to noon.By Joshua Robinson
- RandomObama Says UFO Sightings Are LegitPresident Barack Obama says that UFO sightings are real.By Alex Zidel