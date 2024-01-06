Sexyy Red & Yung Miami React To Viral "Alien" Rumors

Sexyy Red has questions about the 10-foot alien rumored to be loose in Miami.

A viral video of an "alien" visiting Miami's Bayside Marketplace has been making its rounds online as of late, and Sexyy Red has a few questions. The "Pound Town" performer took to Twitter yesterday to express her curiosity, asking fans to send the video her way. Unfortunately, it appears as though the St. Louis native's followers left her hanging, prompting her to follow up.

"Wea the videos of the aliens?" she asked, resulting in countless commenters joking about the alien debacle. She later responded to a Tweet from Yung Miami, in which the City Girl declared that aliens are real. "Omg so there are aliens! They're real!!!!!!!" she wrote. Sexyy Red wasn't so easily convinced, however, insisting that she see some evidence before she comes to a conclusion herself. "I’m waiting on the videos man," she said.

Sexyy Red Has Questions

Police have cleared up the alien rumors since they went viral. According to them, there was a heavy police presence in the area on New Year's Day due to a fight, which later resulted in various arrests. “There were no aliens, UFOs, or ETs. No airports were closed. No power outages,” they explained. Officer Michael Vega shared a statement on the rumors of a 10-foot alien loose in Miami, debunking social media users' theories.

“It’s a shadow of a person walking. If you look at the beginning of the clip, you can see the person at the bottom of the shadow,” he says of the video. "If there was any creature, myself and other officers would have our handgun, rifle, and shotgun out while we hide behind our cars." Regardless, some social media users are still convinced. What do you think of the "alien" recently spotted in Miami? What about Sexyy Red having questions about the debacle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

