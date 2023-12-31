Sexyy Red Plans To Be A "Whole New Woman" After The Birth Of Her Child

Sexyy Red has announced that she plans to be a "whole new woman" after she "drops" her baby early next year. "Super sexyy. Super pretty. Get money," Red explained in a series of videos posted on Instagram. Red initially announced her pregnancy in October, but it's unclear how far along she is in her pregnancy. As a result, it's unknown when her due date is.

Of course, being pregnant has stopped Red going wild. Red was twerking like the best of them as she celebrated the release of the deluxe version of Hottest Hood Princess. Red was turned all the way up at a release party, letting her booty shake like jello. Furthermore, Red's impressive moves also showed that pregnancy isn't slowing her down when comes to getting down.

Texas Volleyball Gets Hype To Sexyy Red

Meanwhile, Texas' women's volleyball team went viral ahead of the National Championship matchup thanks to Red. The players on the team were caught getting hyped up to Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" after their national championship semifinal win over Wisconsin. The locker room video showed the assembled women going absolutely wild while singing along to one of the year's biggest tracks. Released in June, "SkeeYee" became a cultural phenomenon despite only peaking at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also referenced by the Troy Trojans football program after they scored a rivalry game win earlier this year.

A day later and Texas were once against NCAA champions. They swept title favorites Nebraska 2-0 in the national championship to defend their title from 2022. Furthermore, the title is the Longhorns' fourth overall. They are the first team to win back to back titles since Stanford did so in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, the Longhorns overcame the odds to beat a one-loss Nebraska team seeking its first title since 2017. The Longhorns were a four-loss team but powered through their bracket, dropping just two sets on their way to the title.

